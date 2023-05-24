‘Will see in the future’: Karnataka minister on revoking hijab ban

The Congress-led Karnataka government on Wednesday has said that it will look into the request made by Amnesty India to revoke the ban on hijab in the educational institutions in the state.

Amnesty India, in a series of tweets, asked the newly-formed Karnataka government to take three actions on priority, including the immediate revoking of the ban on women wearing hijabs in educational institutions.

"We will see in future what best we can do. Right now, we have to fulfil the five guarantees we made to the people of Karnataka," Karnataka minister and senior Congress leader G Parameshwara was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The hijab row started in Karnataka after the BJP-led government issued an order that said-Uniforms were compulsory in schools and colleges and no exceptions could be made for the wearing of the hijab.

It all began when a few Muslims students of a junior college, who wanted to wear hijab in classes were denied entry in the institution as it was a violation of college’s uniform policy.



In the following weeks, the dispute spread to other colleges and institutions as the Muslim side protested against the policy. Hindu students and groups also staged counter protests by demanding saffron scarves in the college if hijab is allowed.



Looking at the dire situation, Karnataka education department, in February 2022, issued an order stating that all government school students must wear a uniform as decided by the state government while the students of private schools must wear a uniform that has been stipulated by the school management.



Several petitions were filed against the order in the court. A three-judge special Bench consisting of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna S. Dixit and Justice Jaibunnisa M. Khazi reserved the order of the education department in their verdict on March 15, 2023.

While addressing the hijab issue, senior congress leader G Parameshwara said that the focus of the newly formed government in the state is focused on the five promises made to the public during the election.

The five promises of the Congress party are as follows:

1. Gruha Jyoti - 200 units of free power to all household.

2. Gruha Laskshmi - Rs 2,000 monthly assistance to the woman head of every family.

3. Anna Bhagya - 10 kilograms of rice free to every member of a below poverty line (BPM) household.

4. YuvaNidhi - Rs 3,000 every month for unemployed graduate youth and Rs 1,500 for unemployed diploma holders aged 18-25 for two years.

5. Shakti - Free travel for women in public transport buses.

