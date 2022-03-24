Yogi Adityanath to take oath as Uttar Pradesh CM for second time tomorrow

Yogi Adityanath will take oath as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh on Friday, news agency PTI reported on Thursday. Adityanath was elected as the leader of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) legislature party in Uttar Pradesh.

The BJP legislative party had met earlier today in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. Adityanath, Union Home Minister Amit Shah among other leaders had attended the meeting.

Post the meeting, Adityanath told reporters, "I had no administrative experience in 2017, PM Modi guided me on good governance in UP," adding, "Festivals can now be celebrated in UP in peaceful manner."

The swearing-in ceremony will be held in Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The ceremony will be attended by PM Modi, Amit Shah, Defence minister Rajnath Singh and CMs of BJP-ruled states. Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and 60 other business tycoons have also been invited.

Meanwhile, Lucknow Traffic Police has issued a traffic diversion plan in view of the swearing-in ceremony. The diversion plan will be in effect till 10 pm on March 25.

Moreover, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and his ally RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary said they won't attend the swearing-in ceremony.

The BJP-led alliance had won 273 of 403 seats in the just-concluded Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. The alliance led by the main opposition Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 125 seats.

The other prominent personalities who will turn up for the event are yoga guru Baba Ramdev, "The Kashmir Files" director Vivek Agnihotri and actor Anupam Kher.

BJP party workers from different states have also been invited to the mega event. The venue has the capacity to accommodate 50,000 people. The stage for the VIPs has been prepared in the northern end of the stadium.

A small area right before the main stage has been allocated to the media. While four pitches of the cricket stadium have been barricaded, seating arrangements have been made on the entire ground. The underpasses of Shaheed Path are also being painted. The ceremony is expected to begin from 4 pm onwards