‘Your govt is making brothers fight’: Mallikarjun Kharge responds to PM Modi’s ‘quit India’ jibe

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his ‘quit India’ jibe at the opposition. Kharge blamed PM Modi of indulging in ‘negative politics’ and pitting communities against each other. The Congress President’s comments come after PM Modi said there is just one voice in the country now, for corruption, dynasty and appeasement to quit India.

"Prime Minister Modi, for the last 10 years, you have only done negative politics of divisiveness. You are now uttering bitter words for INDIA as well,” he said.

The Congress chief said that Modi has not been able to control the Manipur violence in the last three months. “Your divisive politics has pitted communities against each other, leading to a civil war-like situation. More than 150 people have been killed so far," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

प्रधानमंत्री मोदी जी,



पिछले 10 सालों से आपने केवल तोड़ने की नकारात्मक राजनीति की है। आपकी वाणी से अब INDIA के लिए भी कटु शब्द निकल रहें हैं।



1️⃣ पिछले 3 महीने से मणिपुर हिंसा को आप क़ाबू नहीं कर पाए हैं। आपकी विभाजनकारी राजनीति ने समुदायों को आपस में ऐसे लड़वाया है कि वहाँ गृह… — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) August 6, 2023

He added that the whole country is following the developments in the Haryana violence. “Where there have been no riots for decades, your government and your Sangh Parivar people are making brother fight with brother. Radical criminals are enemies of the society, irrespective of religion,” he added.

Kharge said that Modi has only given unemployment, inflation, economic inequality, poverty, women insecurity, Dalit oppression and social injustice in the last 10 years.

“There is disappointment in the public. Instead of solving the problems, the Prime Minister finds a new inauguration program for himself every day. Do politics in government events - attack the opposition,” he said.

The Congress President further added, “Your political forefathers pitted Indians against Indians, supported British rule, did whistleblowers and strongly opposed Quit India. Had a suspected role in the conspiracy to assassinate Gandhi. National flag - opposed the tricolor. It was not hoisted till 52 years of independence. Sardar Patel had to warn them to boycott the tricolor. Quit India, which was not remembered for 75 years, is being remembered now.”

“This is our victory. India will join, INDIA will win!” said Kharge.

On Sunday, after laying the foundation stone for the redevelopment of the railway stations via video conferencing, Modi said that a section of the opposition focuses on not working and not let others work. "Inspired by the Quit India Movement, the entire country is now roaring Quit India for every evil, saying 'corruption, quit India', 'dynasty, quit India', 'appeasement, quit India'," PM Modi said.

Criticising the opposition, PM Modi said a new Parliament building was made but was opposed by a faction of the opposition. He said that the opposition did not even build a war memorial for 70 years but “felt no shame” in criticising the National War Memorial publicly.

