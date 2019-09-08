Economic slowdown 'temporary', Modi govt taking key steps to create jobs, boost investment: Javadekar

The government has set up two cabinet committees to spur investment and create jobs, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of achieving a $5 trillion economy by 2025, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said. He said PM Modi would head these two panels -- Investment & Growth Panel and Employment & Skill Development Panel. He was speaking during an event on the completion of 100 days of the second term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government on Sunday. On this occasion, the minister released a report card, 'JanConnect: 100 Days of Bold Initiatives & Decisive Actions', on the government's initiatives.

He said the ongoing economic slowdown in the country was "temporary", and that the government was responding by taking key initiatives to revive the economy. He said the world economy had been facing slowdown and India was "behaving accordingly". Speaking on the recent mega bank mergers of 10 public sector banks into four, Javadekar said these systematic mergers would bring synergy.

On dismal job numbers, the minister said the country would come out of it. "Around 5,000 teachers are being hired. We'll face problems but will come out of it," he added. He said the government would also form a high-powered committee on structural reforms in Agriculture.

On completion of 100 days of the Modi government, Javadekar said the Centre had delivered historic decisions, and that it had started working on these key decisions even before elections. "Whether it is on the abrogation of Article 370, or triple talaq law or POCSO Act or strengthening UAPA -- we were working on all these from even before elections to ensure fast growth and smooth implementation," the minister said.

He said Abrogation of Article 370 had been the biggest decision of the Modi govt, which would help people of Leh, Ladakh, and Jammu and Kashmir in getting all sorts of welfare benefits. "It's been 35 days, not even a single bullet has been fired in Kashmir. No civilian has died. Only 1 or 2 standalone militant activity has taken place. There's absolutely no restriction apart from 144 in few parts," he said, adding that international media had reported fake news on the Kashmir issue.

Talking about the Triple Talaq Bill, Javadekar said it had empowered Muslim women. "They never got their right due to vote bank politics. We made sure their rights are intact."

On the success of PM Modi's flagship scheme Ayushman Bharat, Javadekar said 41 lakh patients had benefitted from the scheme so far. "Over 10 crore e-cards have been issued. Few states like Delhi stayed away from Ayushman Bharat but I'm sure citizens of Delhi will force the govt to adopt Ayushman Bharat," he said. He said the government was aiming at making drinkable water available in every household. "The Centre aims to get water to every house of this country in the next 5 years," he said.

Edited by Manoj Sharma

