26/11-type terror attack plot exposed, Kashmir plan of G20 delegates tweaked: Sources

The government made last-minute changes to the G20 Tourism Working Group (TWG) conference itinerary after security forces found out that terrorist groups had conspired to repeat the 26/11-type attack during the G20 in Gulmarg at the behest of Pakistani intelligence agency ISI, India Today reported on Sunday.

The changes were made following revelations by a detained over-ground worker (OGW), who worked in a posh hotel. An over-ground worker helps terrorists with logistical support, cash, shelter, and other infrastructure.

In the last week of April, security forces arrested Farooq Ahmad Wani as part of a crackdown ahead of the G-20 meeting in J&K. A resident of Haigam Sopore in Baramulla, Wani used to provide services as a driver at a famous five-star hotel in Gulmarg, the report said. He was associated with terror organisations as an OGW and was also in direct contact with ISI officials across the border, sources told India Today.

During the questioning, Wani told security forces that the aim of the terrorists was to enter the hotel and target the people present there, including foreign dignitaries. Their plan was to target people in the same way as terrorists opened fire and took hostages at the Taj Hotel during the 2008 Mumbai attack.

Wani said that the terrorists were preparing to attack two to three places simultaneously during the G20 summit in Kashmir, sources said. Following this revelation, security forces have beefed up the security in the region and are monitoring all the movements across Kashmir, particularly in Srinagar, by CCTV and drones.

Meanwhile, the Kashmir Police have issued a public advisory against suspicious international mobile numbers allegedly being used to spread rumours about the G20 meeting in the Valley.

The third G20 Tourism Working Group meeting will be held from May 22 to May 24 in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. The event will witness the participation of G20 member countries, invited countries, international organisations, and industry stakeholders.

Pakistan and China have refused to attend the meeting in Kashmir, saying that it is being held in a "disputed territory". However, India has rejected their objections saying G20 meetings are being organised in entire India and it is therefore natural to hold the meetings in Jammu and Kashmir.

Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Federation (KTMF) General Secretary Bashir Ahmad Kongposh on Sunday said that this was very good news that the G20 Tourism meeting was going to take place in Srinagar. He said the move will send a strong message across the world that Kashmir is a peaceful place and the travel advisories which many foreign countries have imposed on their citizens (Foreign Tourists) will be lifted.

(With inputs from Ashraf Wani)