7 Kashmiri students arrested under UAPA for celebrating India's loss in World Cup 2023 final

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested seven students of a university under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for allegedly raising anti-India slogans and celebrating the Indian cricket team's loss in the World Cup 2023 final, India Today reported on Monday. Those arrested are from the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST). They have been booked under various sections of the UAPA and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

India had lost the World Cup final against Australia on November 19.

The National Conference (NC) and People's Democratic Party (PDP) criticised the police action against the students. However, the Jammu and Kashmir Police defended the move saying it had invoked a "softer provision" of the anti-terror law. "The boys have been booked under section 13 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, or UAPA. In contrast to other provisions of the Act, it is a softer provision," Jammu and Kashmir Police said.

The police said the incident was not merely about raising pro-Pakistan slogans. "These slogans, as has usually been the case with a select few bullies, were aired to intimidate those who disagreed and also to identify and vilify those who choose to keep a distance."

The police said it was about terrorising others who may be nourishing pro-India feelings or anti-Pakistan feelings or disagreeing. "There were written complaints to evidence this," police said.

Notably, the Congress welcomed the police action against Kashmiri Students who raised anti-national slogans. "Strict action must be taken against those who indulge in anti-national activities," J&K Congress Working President Raman Bhalla told India Today.

The police action came on a complaint filed by a non-local student from Punjab, who claimed to have been abused and threatened by the accused students for supporting Team India. The complainant said the Kashmiri students celebrated India's defeat and even chanted pro-Pakistan slogans which created fear among the students from outside the Union Territory (UT).

Former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said that the move goes against the assurance given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who had announced in 2021 that it was time to end 'Dilli ki duri' as well as 'Dil ki duri' with Jammu and Kashmir. "I don't agree with what these students did. But having said that I also do not agree with the way police have handled this case. This will not decrease 'dil ki duri' as envisaged by the Prime Minister," Omar said.

(With inputs from Sunil Bhat)