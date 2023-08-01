After 'Modi will settle abroad' comment, Lalu Prasad says 'PM will have to run away like Marcos'

Former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD President Lalu Prasad Yadav on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is guilty and that is why he is not able to face the opposition on the Manipur issue. On Sunday, he had said that PM Modi will settle abroad after losing the next Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

When asked about this statement today, Lalu said that PM Modi will have to run away like Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos. "He is getting a place outside. He will have to run away like Marcos (Ferdinand Marcos). He has committed so much of sin," he said while speaking to reporters in Delhi.

Ferdinand Marcos, the tenth President of the Philippines, had fled the country in February 1986 after ruling for 20 years.

The RJD chief on Sunday claimed that PM Modi was worried about losing next year's Lok Sabha polls and looking for a place to settle abroad. He said while commenting on PM Modi's "Quit India" jibe a few days ago when the Prime Minister had accused the opposition parties of corruption, nepotism, and appeasement politics.

Lalu said: "It is Modi who is planning to quit...This is the reason why he is visiting so many countries. He is looking for a place where he can cool his heels and enjoy pizzas, momos, and chow mein."

The opposition has been demanding a statement from Prime Minister Modi on the crisis in Manipur. However, the government pushing for discussion on the issue, with a reply from Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Opposition MPs on Monday alleged that PM Modi was hiding behind his ministers to evade speaking on the Manipur issue. Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala alleged that the Centre was taking "revenge" on Manipur and its people and was trampling on the dignity of Parliament. This came just hours after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the opposition was running away from a discussion and these parties were shedding "crocodile tears" on Manipur.

Hitting back, Surjewala said, "It is unfortunate that this is the government of jackals and crocodiles and that is why they cannot see a burning Manipur and pained souls there." He said there should be a comprehensive discussion on Manipur and the prime minister should answer. "The prime minister cannot shy away from his responsibility while hiding behind his ministers," Surjewala said.

Tiruchi Siva (DMK) said the opposition wants to have an extensive debate in Parliament on Manipur and does not want a discussion for two hours. "We don't want to belittle this serious issue with a minor debate. That is why opposition parties are seeking a full-fledged discussion and the prime minister, who is responsible and answerable for the life of every Indian, should come to Parliament and tell what action he is taking in Manipur," Siva said.

(With inputs from PTI)

