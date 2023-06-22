Air India cockpit entry case: DGCA suspends pilot-in-command's licence for 1 year

Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Thursday suspended the licence of Air India's pilot-in-command for one year for allowing a lady friend into the cockpit of the Chandigarh-Leh flight on June 3. The Pilot licence of the First Officer has been suspended for one month for not preventing the episode or reporting it for violation.

On June 3, the Pilot-in-command of Air India flight AI-458 (Chandigarh–Leh) allowed an unauthorised person into the cockpit during departure and the person remained in the cockpit throughout the flight. The First officer did not raise any concern for the unauthorised entry of the person into the cockpit or report the violation.

Based on the outcome of its investigation, the DGCA today said: "The pilot License of the PIC has been suspended for a period of one year for misuse of his authority vested under the Aircraft Rules 1937 and allowing violation of the applicable DGCA regulations."

"The pilot License of the First Officer has been suspended for a period of one month for not being assertive in preventing and non-reporting of the violation."

Watch : Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar To Grace BT Best B-schools & HR Summit As Chief Guest; Sessions On Future Of B-Schools, Impact Of AI, Art & Craft Of An MBA And More