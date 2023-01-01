Air India is hiring pilots and cabin crew; here's how to apply

Tata Group's Air India is hiring pilots and cabin crew (female), the airline announced on Saturday. "We are inviting applications for First Officers who have B737 NG/Max - Type Rating, for induction on the B777 fleet," the airline said on Friday.

#FlyAI: We are inviting applications for First Officers who have B737 NG/Max - Type Rating, for induction on B777 fleet.



For more details and to apply please visit our career page

A day later, Air India posted another hiring alert for cabin crew. "If you are passionate about flying, do meet us. We will be in Delhi on 6th January 2023 for a walk-in interview of Cabin Crew (Female)," the airline said.

#FlyAI: If you are passionate about flying, do meet us. We will be in Delhi on 6th January, 2023 for a walk-in interview of Cabin Crew (Female).



For more details visit the career page

For the crew, the interviews will be held from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm at Essex Farms, 4 Aurobindo Marg, opposite to IIT flyover crossing (next to Haus Khas Metro station) in New Delhi.

Air India: How to apply

Go to - https://www.airindia.in/

Click on Careers

Click on Current Openings

Locate - Pilots with B777 Endorsement

Click on More, and apply

For pilots, the last date of application is 1 January 2023. The candidates who clear the interview will be required to appear for the simulator proficient assessment check. The date of the written test is 8 January and the interview will take place in the second week of January.

Tata Group is on an expansion mode ever since taking over Air India from the central government.

In November, Air India strengthened its network from India to six destinations in the US and Europe. The airline launched new non-stop flights from both Mumbai and Delhi.

The airline also resumes its most popular Bengaluru and San Francisco non-stop service strengthening its network from India to the US.

On 5 December 2022, Air India leased six widebody aircraft to further augment its existing fleet. These aircraft are expected to be inducted in the first half of 2023.

The decision to lease six aircraft was in addition to the thirty leased earlier last year including 21 Airbus A320, four Airbus A321 and five Boeing B777-200LR widebody aircraft.

Air India's six new aircraft (B777-300 ER0 will be deployed to connect Indian metro cities with more international destinations. The airline's expansion plan has already witnessed 19 long-grounded aircraft returning to the skies with nine more to follow even as the airline has stepped up the lease of narrow and wide-body aircraft, the airline had said.

As part of the expansion, Air India has already raised the frequency of flights between key cities in the domestic sector and has also announced direct flights between Indian cities and key global destinations like Doha, San Francisco, Vancouver, and Birmingham.

Further, Air India is set to commence direct flights from Delhi to key European cities like Milan, Vienna, and Copenhagen, and from Mumbai to New York, Paris and Frankfurt.

