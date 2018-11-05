Airtel launches 5 new prepaid plans aimed at new customers

Bharti Airtel has launched five new prepaid first recharge coupons (FRCs) ranging from Rs 178 to Rs 559, which offer a validity from 28 days to 90 days. These FRCs also offer up to 2GB data per day.

Airtel is aiming to lure new customers with these new plans. Here's the detail of recharges and the benefits they offer.

Airtel prepaid FRC Rs 178

Prepaid plan of Rs 178 has a validity of 28 days and include unlimited calls, along with unlimited roaming. The benefits also include 100 free national and local SMS per day and 1GB 3G / 4G data daily.

Airtel prepaid FRC Rs 229

This first recharge offers similar benefits to the Rs 178 plan, including 28 days validity, unlimited calling and roaming and 100 free SMS daily. However, the data limit is higher at 1.4GB per day.

Airtel prepaid FRC Rs 344

This recharge offers the same perks as the Rs 178 and Rs 229, with unlimited calls and roaming, 100 free SMS daily and 28 days validity. But, the data provided is much higher at 2GB daily.

Airtel prepaid FRC Rs 559 and Rs 495

Lastly, the Rs 559 and Rs 495 plan provide a similar deal with the only difference in their validity period. Both offer 3G / 4G data up to 1.4GB daily, unlimited calls and roaming including 100 free SMS daily. The Rs 559 plan provides a validity of 90 days, whereas the Rs 495 plan offers a validity of 84 days.

The FRCs as mentioned above can only be availed at the time of purchasing a new SIM, or who have ported from a different operator. Customers can get more details on these plans from My Airtel app or Airtel's official website.

