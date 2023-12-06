'All 50 American States have own flags': Shashi Tharoor replies to Amit Shah's 'two flags, constitutions in J&K' remark

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday said that Home Minister Amit Shah's remark that no country had multiple constitutions and flags was not true and that all 50 American states in the USA had their own flag and constitution.

The Home Minister, during a discussion on the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill on Tuesday, said that there can be only 'one flag, one head, and one Constitution' in the country. "How can one country have two Prime Ministers? Two Constitutions or two flags? Whoever did it was wrong," he said while speaking in the Lok Sabha.

Reacting to this, Tharoor asked the Home Minister to "take a look around the world". "All 50 American States in the USA have their own flag and constitution; so do all the states in Australia, each of which has a Prime Minister too! There are many other examples. I am not saying India need be like that, but it is not true that no country has multiple constitutions and flags," he said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

However, Ajitesh Mohan, a social media user, asked Tharoor: "So, is that the direction we should be taking? Is that the Congress party's view?"

Replying to Mohan, the Congress leader responded in negative. "No, I said very clearly that I am NOT suggesting that. Just setting the facts straight.

The BJP has for long maintained that the 'two flags and two Constitutions' situation in Jammu and Kashmir was not acceptable to it. In August 2019, the Centre abrogated Article 370 under which special status was accorded to Jammu and Kashmir.

Today, while speaking in the Parliament, Shah said that after the scrapping of Article 370, people, who were ignored for years, started getting their rights. "The biggest opposition to the Backward Class and the work of stopping the Backward Class has been done by the Congress Party. The Backward Classes Commission was not given constitutional recognition for 70 years, Narendra Modi government gave constitutional recognition to the Backward Classes Commission," he said.

During his address, the Home Minister also targeted former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. "Two mistakes that happened due to the decision of (former PM) Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru due to which Kashmir had to suffer for many years. The first is to declare a ceasefire - when our army was winning, the ceasefire was imposed. If there had been a ceasefire after three days, PoK would have been a part of India today...The second is to take our internal issue to the UN," he said.

Shah said that the Bill that he had brought sought to bring justice to and provide rights to those against whom injustice was done, who were insulted, and those who were ignored. "In any society, those who are deprived should be brought forward.

That is the basic sense of the Constitution of India. But they have to be brought forward in a way that doesn't reduce their respect. There is a huge difference between giving rights and giving rights respectfully. So, instead of weak and deprived category renaming it to Other Backward Class is important."

