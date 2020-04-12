Amazon to shut down 2-hour delivery app Prime Now in India

Amazon India has planned to shut down its 2-hour grocery delivery app Prime Now. All the services of the app would now be moved to the main Amazon app. Founded in August 2019, Prime Now, the app exclusively built for Amazon Prime members in selected areas, was expected to spread its operations this year to various other metros. The app customers could get daily essentials such as grocery, household supplies, personal care products and many more at doorstep. The app has over 10 million downloads on Google Play alone.

Prime Now would be replaced by Amazon Fresh in the main app, Gadgets 360 reported.Earlier last week, Amazon resumed accepting orders for grocery essentials through Amazon Pantry service. The e-commerce company had stalled its services due to coronavirus lockdown. "Amazon Pantry is now accepting orders. We are now accepting orders for grocery essentials in select pin codes of Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Pune. Click here to check pin codes. We are prioritising deliveries of existing orders. Delivery of new orders could take 7 to 10 days. We thank you for your patience," Amazon said on its website.

On April 1, Amazon had resumed deliveries of essential orders in 24 cities. Amazon had started delivering existing orders of essential products purchased using prepaid payment methods in select pin codes of Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhubaneshwar, Chennai, Chandigarh, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jamshedpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Mohali, Mumbai, Mysuru, Nagpur, New Delhi, Noida, Panjim, Patna, Pune, Raipur, Vijayawada, and Visakhapatnam. Various e-commerce platforms including Amazon and Flipkart had halted their services owing to nationwide lockdown which began on March 24.

