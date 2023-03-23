Amritpal's Waris Punjab De members took Rs 40-cr foreign funding, some for helping farm protest victims: Report

The investigation agencies have reportedly detected alleged dubious transactions of over Rs 40 crore in multiple bank accounts of at least five members of Waris Punjab De, whose chief Amritpal Singh has been on the run since March 18.

The transactions under scanner took place in over 7 years, since 2016. In a few cases, the money was received in the name of giving financial assistance to the families of a few who lost their lives during the farmer agitation at Delhi's borders, The Indian Express reported on Thursday. In another case, money was received in the name of promoting religious activities.

The report also said that Amritpal's close aide Daljeet Singh Kalsi, who was arrested recently, had received over Rs 35 crore. The years for which financial transactions have been scanned vary in the cases of these individuals. A few members began receiving huge amounts of money recently while others had been receiving it for the last few years, the report said.

The report comes just two days after the Punjab Police, which has been leading the crackdown against Khalistan sympathisers, said they had a strong suspicion of foreign funding. Punjab IGP Sukhchain Singh Gill on Tuesday said they suspected the role of Pakistan's spy agency ISI behind Amritpal Singh.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Police today detained a woman who gave shelter to Amritpal Singh in Haryana's Shahabad. The police, which has launched a massive hunt to hunt to nab Amritpal Singh, have arrested over 100 people so far including four of his close aides who helped him flee.

Amritpal Singh's close aide Tejinder Singh alias Gorkha Baba was arrested today from Khanna city. He was a gunman recruited for the security of Amritpal Singh. He is also being named in the Ajnala case, where Amritpal's supporters stormed a police station to free his aide Lovepreet Singh Toofan. Gorkha Baba is a resident of Mangewal village under Thana Malod.

Khanna DSP Harsimrat Singh said various pictures of Gorkha Baba holding weapons can be seen on social media. "When the records were checked, it was found that he did not have a gun license," he said, adding that an FIR has been registered against him under section 188 of IPC.

The state government has extended the suspension of mobile internet and SMS services in Tarn Taran and Ferozepur districts till Friday noon.

On Wednesday, the National Security Act (NSA) was invoked against Amritpal Singh. The NSA allows the detention of anyone seen as a threat to national security or public order. A non-bailable warrant has already been issued against him on 18th March.

Punjab IGP Sukhchain Singh Gill said the Arms Act has been invoked against four people who helped him escape. The police have also recovered the Brezza car and bike in which Amritpal Singh fled.

India Today reported that Amritpal and his aides received foreign funding through 158 banks. Money was transferred to the banks located in the Malwa and Majha regions of Punjab. Amritpal's close aide and financier Daljeet Singh Kalsi received Rs 35 crore in two years, the report said citing sources.

Amritpal's NRI wife Kirandeep Kaur, accused of mobilising funds for Waris Punjab De and Anandpur Khalsa Force, was questioned by the police on Wednesday.