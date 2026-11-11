The price of Amul Taaza toned milk has been raised by ₹2 per litre, while Amul Gold will cost ₹4 more per litre.

"This price hike is being done due to the steep increase in input cost of milk production as well as processing and we need to find a balance between producers and consumers," Jayen Mehta, Managing Director of the Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (GCMMF), a cooperative organisation that markets the dairy and food brand Amul, told Business Today.

The co-operative cited a significant increase in cost of green and dry fodder, cattle feed ingredients like oil cake, maize and molasses, milk packaging film and fuel during the year, a statement issued by Amul said.

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Pointing to weather-related pressures, it added: "In the current challenging environmental circumstances due to low and uneven rainfall in Gujarat as well as many parts of India, we are constrained to increase the consumer price of milk to pay better prices to our producers and support them in these difficult times."

Amul said its member unions have raised milk procurement prices paid to farmers by 4-5% over the past year. "80% of the revenue collected from consumers through the Amul co-operative structure is returned to our 36 lakh milk producers," it added.

The move comes days after Karnataka's Nandini increased milk prices by ₹8 per litre from November 1, taking the price of basic toned milk to ₹54 per litre from ₹46. Of the hike, ₹7 per litre will go directly to farmers and ₹1 to milk co-operatives, with the state government citing higher feed, fodder, medicine, transportation and packaging costs.

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Mother Dairy has also increased prices of its liquid milk variants by ₹2-4 per litre from November 12. The revision follows an increase in milk procurement prices, with the company passing on part of the higher costs to consumers. Mother Dairy passes on 75-80% of its milk sales realisation to farmers.

