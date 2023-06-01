Another cyclone coming? IMD predicts formation of low-pressure area over Arabian Sea by June 7

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted the formation of another low-pressure area over the Arabian Sea by June 7. The central weather agency said that a cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over the southeast Arabian Sea around June 5. "Under its influence, a Low-Pressure Area is likely to form over the same region during subsequent 48 hours," it said in its latest weather forecast.

Just last month, a very severe cyclonic storm Mocha struck the Bangladesh-Myanmar coast, causing widespread damage and displacing thousands of people in the coastal region. The powerful cyclone brought heavy rain and winds of up to 195 kph, and caused dangerous flooding in areas around the Bay of Bengal.

In India, Tripura, Mizoram, Nagaland, Manipur, south Assam, and West Bengal received heavy rainfall due to Mocha.

Southwest monsoon has further advanced into some parts of the South Arabian Sea, Maldives, and Comorin area and some more parts of the South Bay of Bengal, the IMD said, adding that conditions are favourable for the further advance into some more parts of the South Arabian Sea during the next 48 hours.



The weather agency has predicted rainfall in some states of Northwest and South India. For Northwest, the department said hailstorm is very likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand on June 1 and 2, and heavy rainfall is expected over Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh on Thursday (June 1).

In the Southern part, heavy rainfall is predicted over Tamil Nadu and Coastal Karnataka on Thursday and over Kerala till June 5.

Heat wave conditions are very likely to continue in isolated pockets over Bihar, West Bengal, and Sikkim till June 5 and likely to prevail over Madhya Maharashtra, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh on June 2 and 3.

On Wednesday, many parts of Haryana and Punjab received a fresh spell of rain, keeping the minimum temperature below the season's normal.