Asia Cup 2023 likely in Pakistan, but India matches in one of THESE countries: Report

Asia Cup 2023 is likely to be played in Pakistan but India's games are expected to be held in a third country, Cricinfo reported on Thursday. India and Pakistan's relationship has soured in the past few years due to which New Delhi does not want any cricket game with the neighbouring country. The teams from both countries have not played against each other since 2013 except for ICC events. In October last year, BCCI secretary Jay Shah said India won't go to Pakistan to play the Asia Cup 2023.

Also read: ICC ODI World Cup 2023 likely to start on Oct 5, end on Nov 19; final in Ahmedabad: Report



According to the report, BCCI and PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) are moving towards brokering a resolution that could have both teams playing their tournament matches against each other outside Pakistan. The overseas venue is not confirmed but the UAE, Oman, Sri Lanka, and England are potential contenders to host five matches including at least two India-Pakistan matches, the report said.

The Asia Cup, which will be played in the 50-over format ahead of the ODI World Cup in India, has been allotted to Pakistan. However, in October last year, Jay Shah said: "We have decided we will not travel to Pakistan. We will play at a neutral venue."

A day after this statement, Pakistan's cricket board said it was "surprised" at Jay Shah's comments and that there was no discussion or consultation with the Board of the Asian Cricket Council or the PCB.

"The PCB has noted with surprise and disappointment yesterday’s comments made by the ACC President Jay Shah with regards to shifting of next year’s Asia Cup to a neutral venue. The comments were made without any discussion or consultation with the Board of the Asian Cricket Council or the Pakistan Cricket Board (event host) and without any thoughts towards their long-term consequences and implications," PCB said.

The board further said that Shah's statements had the potential to split the Asian and international cricketing communities, and can impact Pakistan’s visit to India for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and future ICC Events in India in the 2024-2031 cycle. The ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 will be played in India.

The 2022 Asia Cup was held in the UAE in September after hosts Sri Lanka expressed their inability to host the event amid the economic crisis back home. India and Pakistan only play each other in Asia Cup and other global events due to political tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad.