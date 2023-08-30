Asia Cup 2023: Rain may disrupt India-Pakistan match on Sep 2; check Kandy's weather forecast

Asia Cup 2023: The most awaited first India-Pakistan clash is scheduled for September 2 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Sri Lanka's Kandy. This will be Team India's first match in the series and that too against its arch-rival Pakistan. However, the game may be disrupted due to rain forecast in Kandy on September 2.

UK-based Met Office has predicted a 70 per cent chance of precipitation at 2:30 pm, just half an hour before the match is scheduled to begin. By 5:30 pm, the chance of precipitation is expected to come down to 60 per cent.

Sri Lanka's central weather forecasting agency on Wednesday predicted rain in several provinces. It said the prevailing showery condition is expected to continue in the southwestern part of the Island during the next few days. Kandy comes under the Central Province, which is also expected to receive rain during the next few days.

"Showers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Northwestern provinces and in Galle and Matara districts," the Department of Meteorology said in its bulletin for Wednesday. "Fairly heavy showers above 75mm can be expected at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts."

The department further said that showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Eastern and Uva provinces and in Mullaitivu districts during the evening or night.

The first match of the Asia Cup, which is being hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka, is scheduled for today, August 30. The first match will be played between Pakistan and Nepal, which is making its debut in the tournament, at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

On Thursday, Sri Lanka, another host country, will take on Bangladesh in Kandy.

In this edition of Asia Cup, 13 games will be played between 30 August and 17 September. The group stage of the tournament will be played from 30 August to 5 September. Three of these games will be played in Pakistan, while the rest will be held in Sri Lanka. After Pakistan, India will play with Nepal on Monday (September 4).