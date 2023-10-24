'Babar Azam cried after defeat against Afghanistan': Ex-Pakistan cricketer backs skipper amid calls for his resignation

A day after Pakistan suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of Afghanistan, former Pakistani cricketer and coach Mohammad Yousuf said that skipper Babar Azam cried after the loss and that it was not only his fault that Men in Green lost to the Afghans. "I heard Babar Azam cried after the defeat against Afghanistan last night," Yousuf said. "It's not only Babar's fault, the entire team and management is involved."

Pakistan, which are counted among the strongest teams, suffered a crushing defeat against Afghanistan on Monday. The defeat shocked Pakistanis, with some calling for Babar Azam's resignation as captain. However, the former cricketer backed the skipper and said: "We are with Babar Azam in this tough time and the entire nation is with him."

'I heard Babar Azam cried after the defeat against Afghanistan last night. It's not only Babar's fault, the entire team and management is involved. We are with Babar Azam in this tough time and the entire nation is with him' - Mohammad Yousuf

Babar Khan Niazi, a social media user, concurred with Yousaf and said it was the fault of those who didn't field well. "Stay strong Babar...come Back stronger ...aur Imad Amir sy ikhtalfat bhe khtm kro aur Pakistan ka liay khelo."

Babar Khan Niazi, a social media user, concurred with Yousaf and said it was the fault of those who didn't field well. "Stay strong Babar...come Back stronger ...aur Imad Amir sy ikhtalfat bhe khtm kro aur Pakistan ka liay khelo."

Another person, however, said that if the players were feeling sad and ashamed - "good for them". He said these emotions were not going to change the fact and that it was an embarrassment to the whole nation - "they should have taken this tournament way too much seriously before".

it's an embarassment to the whole nation - they shud have taken this tournament way too much seriously before — #IamSh@ikh-WithA (@Shaikhs_Umair) October 24, 2023

Pakistan, which began the World Cup series by winning the first two games, have lost their last three matches and now ranks in fifth position with four points in five matches.

Pakistan is considered stronger than Afghanistan, which had recorded only one win in the World Cup 2023 before taking on the Men in Green. Pakistan are also seen as the best bowling side but Afghanistan's successful chase of 283 runs at the Chepauk's turning track embarrassed many supporters and former cricketers.

Former Pakistani cricketer Basit Ali said that Babar Azam should quit captaincy just as Virat Kohli did and play as a regular batter in his career. "He is a very good batter, but he has to leave captaincy now," he said. Babar was the highest scorer (74 off 92) against Afghanistan.

Pakistan will now face South Africa in Chennai, Bangladesh in Kolkata, New Zealand in Bengaluru, and England in Kolkata, and any defeat will end their hopes for the coveted title.

