Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad shot at in UP's Saharanpur

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad was shot at by some unknown assailants on Wednesday in UP's Saharanpur. Azad was present in Saharanpur for an event when he was shot at. The attackers arrived at the scene in a car with a Haryana license plate. They opened fire at Chandrashekhar Azad, leaving him injured.
Saharanpur SSP Dr Vipin Tada said the convoy of Chandrashekhar Aazad was fired at by a few car-borne armed men. "A bullet brushed past him. He is alright and has been taken to CHC for medical treatment. The police are investigating the matter."
India Today reported that the Bhim Army chief was traveling in a Toyota Fortuner at the time of the attack. The vehicle bore bullet marks on both the seat and the door. The attackers approached the car from behind and fired multiple rounds, with at least four gunshots being heard during the attack.
(More details awaited)
