Biggest drug seizure in 2 decades: NCB recovers LSD worth thousands of crores, arrests 6

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday said it has made the biggest drug seizure in the last two decades and arrested six people in connection with the case. The anti-drugs agency seized 15,000 blots of LSD or lysergic acid diethylamide, a synthetic chemical-based hallucinogenic drug.

In a press conference, NCB's Deputy Director General (DG) Gyaneshwar Singh said the commercial quantity of the LSD was 0.1 gram and the drug consignment which was seized was two-and-a-half thousand times more than the commercial quantity.

"We have arrested six people in two cases and seized 15,000 blots of LSD drug, which is 2.5 thousand more than the commercial quantity. The commercial quantity of this drug is 0.1 gram. It's a synthetic drug and is very dangerous. It's the biggest seizure in the last two decades," Singh said.

The top official said that it was a huge network and was spread across Poland, the Netherlands, the USA, Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh. "They used cryptocurrency and darknet. 2.5 kg marijuana, Rs 4.65 lakh, and 20 lakhs deposited in bank accounts were seized," he said.

"The drug used to be imported to India from Poland, the Netherlands, and the United States. The drug trafficking network was active on the darknet and payment was done through cryptocurrency," Singh said, adding that LSD is odourless and tasteless and is difficult to detect as it can be transported with the help of books.

This was the "largest-ever" seizure of LSD blots in the country in a single operation, according to the deputy director general. Till now, he said, the highest seizure of LSD was 5,000 blots by the Karnataka Police in 2021 and by the Kolkata NCB in 2022 in a single operation.

The official said that LSD abuse is largely prevalent among youngsters and it can lead to serious health issues. Possession of 0.1 gram of LSD, which is the commercial quantity for the hallucinogenic drug, invites strict legal action under the Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.