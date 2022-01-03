BollyCoin's Dabangg NFT collection is now live; check out details

BollyCoin, announced that their first collection of NFTs from the Dabangg film franchise is now live. The project is co-founded by producer and actor Atul Agnihotri, in partnership with Salman Khan Films, Arbaaz Khan Productions, Sohail Khan Productions, Reel Life Productions and Salman Khan himself for static NFTs.



“Those that purchase these NFTs will instantly become part of The Green Room, which is our club for exclusive rewards. The first perk of being in The Green Room is that members get to speak with Arbaaz Khan over an exclusive digital meeting and get special access to the stories behind the franchise,” an official statement mentioned.



The team aims to bring Bollywood to blockchain by giving fans an opportunity to invest in iconic Bollywood memorabilia like sequences, dialogues, posters, collectables and character art, the statement added.



The Dabangg NFT collection will end in February. They started by featuring villains of films, and will then move on to the heroines, then the family characters and finally to Chulbul Pandey, played by Salman Khan. BollyCoin’s strategy is to launch eight auctions within this collection which will build up to the final Chulbul NFTs that will hold the highest value.



“The Dabangg films are so legendary, and so it seemed like they would be a perfect choice for our first NFT collection. We’re very excited for the community to finally see what we have in store,” said spokesperson and Co-founder of BollyCoin, Kyle Lopes.



On December 25 2021, Salman Khan gave a teaser of some of the NFTs that will be a part of the collection on Twitter.

