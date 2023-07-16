'Books and clothes for children, Rs 10,000 for...': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announces help for flood-hit families

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced a series of measures to help flood-affected families in the city. He said many very poor families living on the banks of river Yamuna have suffered a lot. In some families, the entire household goods were washed away, he said in a tweet.



The chief minister announced ten thousand rupees per family as financial help to every flood-hit family. He said special camps will be organized for those whose papers like Aadhaar card etc. have been washed away. "The children whose clothes and books were washed away will be given these on behalf of the schools."

यमुना किनारे रहने वाले कई बेहद गरीब परिवारों का काफ़ी नुक़सान हुआ है। कुछ परिवारों का तो पूरे घर का सामान बह गया।



1. आर्थिक मदद के तौर पर हर बाढ़ पीड़ित परिवार को दस हज़ार रुपये प्रति परिवार देंगे



2. जिनके काग़ज़ जैसे आधार कार्ड आदि बह गये, उनके लिए स्पेशल कैंप लगाए जायेंगे… — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 16, 2023

This evening, the Delhi government said that all schools in the areas bordering the river Yamuna will remain closed till Tuesday. The sudden rise in the water level of river Yamuna flooded parts of Delhi in the past few days, triggering massive waterlogging in prominent places like ITO, Red Fort, and Rajghat. The water level in the Yamuna increased after Haryana released the water from the Hathnikujd barrage.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal in a tweet said the Delhi government has set up relief camps in schools for people living in areas of the city affected by floods. He also went to see the arrangements in the relief camp set up in a school at Mori Gate. "Along with accommodation for the affected people, arrangements have been made for food, water, and toilets," he said.

"Special camps will be set up later for those whose important paper and children's books have been washed away in this flood and books and clothes will be re-arranged for the children. The government will also announce soon to help those who have suffered more. We are providing all possible help to the flood affected," he said.