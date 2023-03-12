Brahmapuram fire incident: Kochi locals 'choke' on toxic air after massive fire; all you need to know

A massive fire broke out at the Brahmapuram waste plant on March 2 and thereafter, the air quality in the port city of Kochi and neighbouring areas worsened as they were engulfed in dense smoke.

Even after a week since the massive fire, the whole town continues to be engulfed in smoke with locals in the region reporting several problems including breathing difficulties, dry cough, irritation and dryness in the eyes.

Here is what's happening in Kochi

1. More than a week since the massive fire at the Brahmapuram dump site started, but the problems of the residents of Kochi are far from over. Locals in the region are calling the situation a nightmare.

2. "It was choking. We slept with a mask on," said Anjali, an engineering student who lives at a women's hostel 1.5 km away from the dumpyard, reported NDTV.

3. "It's been a week now and people are finding it difficult to live," Mohammad, another Kochi resident, told India Today.

4. Meanwhile, the Kerala government on Saturday said 90 per cent of the fire at the Brahmapuram waste treatment plant was extinguished and efforts were on to douse the rest of the affected area.

5. Industries Minister P Rajeev and Local Self-Government Minister M B Rajesh told reporters that an action plan would be implemented on a war footing to ensure that such incidents would not happen anymore in the State.

6. Under the 82-days-long action plan, stringent measures would be taken for the source-level management of bio-degradable waste and for the door-to-door collection of non-biodegradable waste in the State, Rajesh said.

7. The district administration of Ernakulam, on March 5, declared a holiday for children in all schools in areas under Kochi corporation and the nearby municipalities and gram panchayats, as huge and thick clouds of toxic smoke billowing from the site engulfed the city.

8. The Kerala High Court on Friday appointed a committee to monitor the situation. The committee comprises the Ernakulam district collector, Pollution Control Board officials and the secretary of the Kerala State Legal Services Authority.

9. As per local body officials, such incidents of fire happen every year around this time due to the extreme heat.

10. Amid complaints of breathing difficulties and dry eyes by residents, the local administration has advised locals to remain indoors and use N-95 masks when they step out.

(With PTI inputs)

