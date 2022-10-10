Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav passes away

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away on Monday morning. The party confirmed the news of the veteran politician's passing. Attributing to Akhilesh Singh Yadav, the party confirmed the news. He was 82.

The veteran politician was keeping unwell for the past few days. He was admitted in the critical care unit of Medanta hospital in Gurugram, where he was being treated by a team of specialists.

मेरे आदरणीय पिता जी और सबके नेता जी नहीं रहे - श्री अखिलेश यादव — Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) October 10, 2022

“Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji was a remarkable personality. He was widely admired as a humble and grounded leader who was sensitive to people’s problems. He served people diligently and devoted his life towards popularising the ideals of Loknayak JP and Dr. Lohia,” stated Prime Minister Narendra Modi, mourning the death of the politician.

He further added: “Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji distinguished himself in UP and national politics. He was a key soldier for democracy during the Emergency. As Defence Minister, he worked for a stronger India. His Parliamentary interventions were insightful and emphasised on furthering national interest.”

Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji distinguished himself in UP and national politics. He was a key soldier for democracy during the Emergency. As Defence Minister, he worked for a stronger India. His Parliamentary interventions were insightful and emphasised on furthering national interest. pic.twitter.com/QKGfFfimr8 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 10, 2022

The former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh was facing breathing issues and was under the supervision of the internal medicine expert at Medanta Hospital. He was reportedly suffering from a urinary infection too.

His health had taken a turn for the worse on October 2, when he was moved to the hospital’s ICU. His son Akhilesh and daughter-in-law Dimple had reached the hospital in Gurugram.

Medanta had put out a health bulletin on October 9 stating that the veteran politician’s condition was critical and that he was on life-saving drugs.

