Cauvery water dispute intensifies as Karnataka refuses to release water to Tamil Nadu; CM Siddaramaiah says will move SC

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said that his state is facing a severe rain deficit due to which it is not in a position to release water from the Cauvery river to Tamil Nadu. He said that the government has decided to make an application before the Cauvery River Regulatory Committee again, stating that the state has no water.

"We have also decided to approach the Supreme Court with a petition. We have also decided to write a letter to the Prime Minister of India and also the Water Resources Minister that we are coming in a delegation, please give us a date. We are thinking of going to Delhi to meet all the MPs there and ministers who are from Karnataka," the chief minister said.

Last month, Tamil Nadu moved the apex court, seeking a direction from it to Karnataka to release 24,000 cusecs of Cauvery water daily for standing crops. However, Karnataka termed Tamil Nadu's plea as "wholly misconceived" and said it was based on an incorrect assumption that "the current water year is a normal water year and not a distressed water year".

Tamil Nadu Water Resources Minister Durai Murugan said that the Cauvery Water Management Committee meeting was held on Tuesday and it was decided to release 5000 cusecs of water for another 15 days. "But we have to see what the Karnataka government says. We will definitely take measures to ensure that the farmers of Tamil Nadu are not affected," he said while speaking to reporters.

Durai Murugan on Tuesday slammed Karnataka Deputy CM and Irrigation Minister DK Shivakumar for his statement that his state was not in a position to release water to Tamil Nadu. Duraimurugan said that according to the final award of the Cauvery tribunal and an apex court verdict, water has to be accordingly shared among the states concerned during deficit years.

The Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) and Cauvery River Management Authority were calculating the quantum of water to be released to the state presently on a pro-rata basis due to the deficit rainfall and storage levels in Karnataka dams. They had directed Karnataka to release water once in 15 days -- and in volumes that are even less than decided by the pro-rata basis. "It is shocking that Karnataka refuses to give even that (quantum of water)," Duraimurugan said in a statement.

The CWRC on Tuesday directed Karnataka to release 5,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu but Durai Murugan said it was less, considering the deficit ratio. "It is not fair by any means for the Karnataka minister (Shivakumar) to say that Karnataka government cannot provide (the directed quantum of water)," he added. Murugan said Karnataka was trying to "betray" Tamil Nadu farmers by denying water under the pretext of its drinking water requirements.

DK Shivakumar today said that about 98 TMC (thousand million cubic feet) of water should have been left with the state but it had only 37 TMC of water because of rain deficit. "Such a situation had not arisen in more than 130 years. This is a very serious drought that we are facing in the last 2 months. Last time, we had four times of what we have."

Meanwhile, a cabinet subcommittee on natural calamities has recommended announcing 195 talukas in Karnataka as drought-hit. However, the government will release a final list soon.

Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have been locked in a legal battle over the share of the Cauvery river. The Cauvery originates in Karnataka and flows through Tamil Nadu before emptying into the Bay of Bengal. Karnataka has been arguing for a higher share of the river's waters, citing its need for irrigation, drinking water, and industrial purposes. Tamil Nadu, on the other hand, insists on a higher share to meet its agricultural needs, especially during the crucial winter crop season.

