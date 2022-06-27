CBI court extends judicial custody of Satyendar Jain for 14 days

A special CBI court has extended the judicial custody of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain for 14 days, reported new agency ANI. Jain had been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case last month.

Last week, Satyendar Jain had been admitted to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital (LNJP Hospital).

On June 17, a special CBI court had dismissed Jain's bail plea in the money laundering case, stating that as the investigation is still on, the possibility of the accused influencing the witnesses cannot be ruled out.

The ED had arrested Jain under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Jain has been accused of laundering Rs 16.39 crore via hawala transactions with the help of his wife, daughters, friends and allies. ED had recovered Rs 2.82 crore in cash and 133 gold coins weighing 1.80 kg from properties linked to Jain.

In April, ED had attached assets worth Rs 4.81 crore of the family and companies ''beneficially owned and controlled'' by Jain in connection with a money-laundering probe against him.

Investigation by the ED had revealed that during the period 2015-16, when Jain was a public servant and companies beneficially owned and controlled by him received accommodation entries to the tune of Rs 4.81 crore from shell companies against cash transferred to Kolkata-based entry operators through hawala route

These amounts were utilised for direct purchase of land or for the repayment of loans taken for the purchase of agricultural land in and around Delhi

The ''attached immovable properties worth Rs 4.81 crore belong to Akinchan Developers Pvt. Ltd., Indo Metal Impex Pvt Ltd, Paryas Infosolutions Pvt. Ltd., Manglayatan Projects Pvt. Ltd., J.J. Ideal Estate Pvt. Ltd., Swati Jain, wife of Vaibhav Jain, Sushila Jain, wife of Ajit Prasad Jain, and Indu Jain, wife of Sunil Jain.''

''These amounts were utilised for direct purchase of land or for repayment of loan taken for the purchase of agricultural land in and around Delhi,'' the ED had stated.

