Central Vista: 6 firms, including Tata Projects, L&T submit bids to build Executive Enclave housing PMO

Six infrastructure firms, including Tata Projects Limited and L&T Limited, have submitted technical bids to construct executive enclave that will house prime minister's office (PMO), Cabinet secretariat, India House and National Security Council Secretariat, said an official on Wednesday.

The other four firms are Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Limited, NCC Limited, PSP Projects Limited and Ahluwalia Contracts India Limited.

The official said the documents submitted by these six construction firms are being checked for their qualification to participate in the financial bids.

According to the CPWD's bid document, the project, which is being executed under the Narendra Modi government's ambitious Central Vista redevelopment plan, will be completed within 24 months at an estimated cost of Rs 1,171 crore.

The Central Public Works Department (CPWD), which comes under the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, said the Executive Enclave will come up on the south side of the South Block in plot number 36/38 in the high-security zone in Lutyens' Delhi.

The bid document states the new PMO will have three floors each 4.75 metres high, in addition to the basement and ground floor. The new Cabinet Secretariat and National Security Council Secretariat will have a similar structure.

'India House', which will have one floor in addition to basement and ground floor, is likely to be used as a conference facility like the Hyderabad House where high-level talks, especially with top visiting leaders of various countries, are held now.

''The (Executive) Enclave will be designed to improve potency and functioning through carefully planned formation of different departments with supporting facilities. This will ensure prime security and excellent interconnectivity within the Enclave and with other offices in Central Vista.

''Relocating these departments will also ensure efficient security protocols for VIPs and VVIPs without disturbing daily movement of the public in and around the Central Vista,'' the CPWD document states.

Last month, Larsen & Toubro Limited had been awarded the contract for the construction and maintenance of the first three buildings of the Common Central Secretariat.

Tata Projects Limited is constructing a new parliament building while Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Limited is executing the redevelopment work of the Central Vista Avenue stretching from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to the India Gate under the Central Vista redevelopment project.

The redevelopment of the Central Vista, the nation' power corridor, envisages a new parliament building, a common central secretariat, revamping of the 3-km Rajpath from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to the India Gate, new office and residence of the prime minister, and a new vice-president enclave.