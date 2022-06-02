Cipla adds capacity of captive renewable energy power plant in Maharashtra, Karnataka

Indian multinational pharmaceutical company Cipla Limited on Thursday announced the commercial operation of additional capacity of captive renewable energy power plant in Maharashtra and Karnataka.

In January 2021, Cipla had commissioned 30 MWp solar project at Tuljapur, and now further added 16 MWp of solar capacity for supplying the renewable energy for its manufacturing units/ facilities in Maharashtra.

These projects have been commissioned in partnership with AMP Energy India and is one of the largest solar open access projects in the state set up by a corporate. The project will support the company’s green energy requirements for its manufacturing units at Kurkumbh and Patalganga and R&D centre at Vikhroli in Maharashtra, replacing around 70 per cent of total consumption for these unit to green energy.

In Karnataka, wind solar hybrid captive power plant with capacity as much as 9 MWp solar + 2.7 MVA of wind has been commissioned in partnership with CleanMax Enviro Energy Solutions. Cipla said that this project will help in migrating the 85 per cent of power requirement to renewable source for its manufacturing units in Karnataka.

“Sustainability is at the core of Cipla’s DNA and this project is a big step forward in our goal to achieve carbon neutrality by 2025. We endeavour to continue growing the share of renewable energy across our sites with an aim to contribute to India’s agenda of increasing energy generation from non-fossil fuel sources,” Geena Malhotra, President and Global Head – Manufacturing Operations, Cipla said.

Over last 3-year Cipla has added significant capacity of 66 MWp of equivalent solar power portfolio through various initiatives such as an on-site solar roof top and ground mounted solar projects under RESCO model, and captive solar / wind open access project in partnership with leading independent power producers, the statement said.

In FY 22, the company said that it has sourced total 68200 mWh of renewal power for its operation across India, leading to 56,000 tons of Co2 reductions. The company’s Global Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) positioning is aimed at developing a holistic sustainability road map for the future, Cipla claimed, adding that by 2025 it plans to achieve carbon and water neutrality, zero-waste to landfill, anti-microbial resistance stewardship and green chemistry.



Also Read: Markets snaps two sessions of losses: Sensex rises 437 pts, Nifty reclaims 16,600

Also Read: HDFC partners with Accenture to accelerate digital transformation of its lending business