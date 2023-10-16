Congress may promise 10 gms gold, Rs 1 lakh cash for brides in poll-bound Telangana

The Congress is likely to promise in its manifesto for Telangana ten grams of gold to eligible women at the time of marriage and free internet to students, according to news agency PTI. The gold will be in addition to Rs 1 lakh cash, under the party’s 'Mahalakshmi' guarantee, D Sridhar Babu, chairman of the TPCC manifesto committee, told the news agency.

Babu, however, told ANI that this is the recommendation given by state leaders to put in the manifesto. "It is not finalised yet, and finalisation will take place only after confirmation from the PCC (Pradesh Congress Committee) and AICC (All India Congress Committee)."

With this, the Congress will aim to counter the incumbent BRS government, which presently offers under Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak Schemes one-time financial assistance of Rs 1,00,116 at the time of marriage for brides who are residents of Telangana. The assistance is for brides who have completed 18 years of age at the time of marriage and whose parental income does not exceed Rs 2 lakh per annum.

"One tola (10 gms) of gold will be given. This (gold value) comes to about Rs 50,000 to 55, 000," Sridhar Babu told PTI. A member of the manifesto committee said the party was also planning to include free internet for students in the manifesto. The member said that after coming to power, the party would talk to internet service providers and work out modalities.

Last month, the Congress gave six guarantees to the people of Telangana - Mahalakshmi (Rs 2,500 per month, gas cylinders for Rs 500), Rythu Bharosa (Rs 15,000 every year for farmers, Rs 12,000 for agriculture labourers), Gruha Jyoti (200 units free power), Indirammu Indlu (house site and Rs 5 lakh for people not having own house), Yuva Vikasam (Vidya Bharosa card worth Rs 5 lakh), Cheyutha (Rs 4,000 monthly pension).

Regardless of what the partnership of BJP-BRS-AIMIM does, the government in Telangana will change, and the Congress party will form a government that will deliver these 6 Guarantees to the people of the state.



— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 18, 2023

In a tweet, Gandhi said that his party's firm conviction was that women were the cornerstone of a successful society. "That's why we have brought the ‘Mahalakshmi’ scheme to empower the women of Telangana."

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi said that her party's guarantees would empower the women in Telangana. "The Mahalakshmi scheme will guarantee Rs 2,500/month for women, LPG cylinder at Rs 500, and free bus travel for women in TSRTC," she said.

BRS spokesperson Sravan Dasoju, however, said that the Congress government in Karnataka was not able to implement their poll promises and they can promise anything under the moon. He said BRS chief and Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) is known for generosity and, importantly, his compassion towards the poor and downtrodden.

On Sunday, KCR released his party's manifesto promising an LPG cylinder at Rs 400 and a rise in social pensions, countering the Congress party’s "six guarantees" for the Telangana polls.

The Congress, the second largest part in Telangana, is looking to remove KCR, who has been ruling the state since its creation in 2014.