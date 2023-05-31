'Contact US for ex-MP': Smriti Irani fires back after Congress' 'missing' poster

Hours after the Congress took a dig at Smriti Irani with a 'missing' poster, the Union Minister on Wednesday hit back at the grand old party and said the party should contact the US if it was looking for Rahul Gandhi.

Earlier in the day, the Congress shared a poster suggesting Smriti Irani was missing when the wrestlers were protesting for weeks in Delhi. Irani, who is an MP from Amethi, hit back at Congress saying that it should "contact the US" if they were looking for him.

"O divine political creature, I have just left Sirsira village, Vidhan Sabha Salon, Lok Sabha Amethi towards Dhuranpur. If looking for the former MP, please contact the US," she tweeted in Hindi, a day after Rahul Gandhi landed in the US for a 10-day visit.

हे दिव्य राजनीतिक प्राणी , मैं अभी सिरसिरा गाँव , विधान सभा सलोन , लोक सभा अमेठी से निकली हूँ धूरनपुर की ओर । अगर पूर्व सांसद को ढूँढ रहे हो तो कृपया अमेरिका संपर्क करें । https://t.co/2rEUKLPCK8 — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) May 31, 2023

In another post, Congress posted a picture of Irani and Meenakshi Lekhi, who was recently seen running when asked about the wrestlers' ongoing protest against Wrestling Federation of India chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh.

The grand old party's poster said that on the question of wrestlers' protest, Irani 'hides the tweets" while Lekhi 'runs'.

On Monday, Congress leader Alka Lamba alleged that the reactions to a photo tweeted by Smriti Irani from the new Parliament building's inauguration were "hidden" on her social media account, according to PTI.