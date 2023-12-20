Covid-19 update: 21 cases of Omicron sub-variant JN.1 found in THESE 3 states

India has so far detected 21 cases of Covid sub-variant JN.1 in three states - Goa, Kerala, and Maharashtra, India Today reported on Wednesday. While Goa has reported 19 cases of JN.1, one each has been detected in Kerala and Maharashtra.

The JN.1 variant is driving Covid cases in some countries like Singapore. It has become one of the fastest-spreading viruses in the last few weeks.

On Tuesday, the World Health Organisation (WHO) classified JN.1 as a separate "variant of interest", but said that it poses a "low" global public health risk.

India recorded 288 new infections, while the active cases increased to 1,970, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

Amid an uptick in the cases in the country, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday reviewed the preparedness of health facilities and asked the states to be alert and increase surveillance.

"We need to be on the alert but there is no need to panic," he said. It is important to be prepared with mock drills of hospital preparedness, increased surveillance and effective communication with people, the minister said.

Last week, Singapore's Ministry of Health (MOH) reported a 75 per cent jump with 56,043 cases, compared with 32,035 cases in the previous week. However, the island country recorded decline in fresh cases on the following week. The seven-day moving average of the infection was 7,870 on December 12 and decreased slightly to 7,730 on December 17, according to The Straits Times.

Singapore's health ministry said that cases infected by JN.1, a sublineage of BA.2.86, accounted for the vast majority of the COVID-19 cases in the country.

The JN.1 variant was previously classified as a variant of interest (VOI) as part of the BA.2.86 sublineages, the parent lineage that is classified as a VOI. However, in recent weeks, JN.1 continues to be reported in multiple countries, and its prevalence has rapidly increased globally.

In India, the first case of the JN.1 variant was reported from Kerala.

(With inputs from PTI)