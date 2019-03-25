DDA Housing Scheme 2019: Over 1500 two-BHK, 300 three-BHK homes in Delhi on offer starting Rs 23 lakh

Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has come up with a housing scheme offering 18,000 flats. You can apply for these flats starting today and the last date of application is May 10.
The flats are located in Vasant Kunj and Narela areas. The scheme is titled as "Housing Scheme 2019".
There are 152 two-BHK flats under the high-income group (HIG) category, which will cost around Rs 95 lakh to Rs 1.4 crore depending on the location. There are 336 three-BHK flats under HIG category, which will cost between Rs 1.43 crore to Rs 1.73 crore. In the mid-income group (MIG) category, there are 1,555 two-BHK flats, which range between Rs 66 lakh to Rs 99 Lakh.
The low-income group (LIG) one-BHK flats (8,383) will cost around Rs 23 lakh to Rs 56 lakh. Under the EWS (economically weaker section) category, 7,496 flats are on offer, which are priced around Rs 10 lakh to Rs 19 lakh, approximately.
Majority of the MIG, LIG and all the EWS flats are located in Narela area. The applicant can give preference for one location, but the applicant is not allowed to give any preference for sector or floor. Any changes in this regard will not be entertained. Therefore, it will be better that you visit the location and before filling in the location. Let's read about the eligibility criteria, documents needed and other details about the scheme. Only an Indian citizen with 18 years of age is eligible to apply for the flat under the scheme. Also, you or your immediate family member (including husband, wife, and unmarried kids) shouldn't be owning, in full or in part on freehold or leasehold basis, a residential plot or flat having carpet area exceeding 67 sqm in the urban area of Delhi, New Delhi and Delhi Cantonment. You can submit one application only either in your own name or as a joint applicant. Those applying under the EWS category shouldn't have income exceeding Rs 3 lakhs per annum.
- This time the entire application process is completely online. To apply for the flat you need to visit the DDA's website-www.dda.org.in and fill in the form online and pay the application fee online.
- The application money for the EWS/Janta category is Rs 25,000, while for one BHK flat it is Rs 1 lakh and for two and three -BHK flat it is Rs 2 lakh.
- Before applying for the scheme you need to check about the location, cost and infrastructure around the flats as surrender and cancellation charges will apply after the flat is allotted to you. You can surrender the flat within 15 days from the date of issue of allotment letter. If you surrender after 15 days but before 30 days of issue of allotment letter, 10 per cent of your application money will be deducted as surrender charges, from 31 days to 90 days 50 per cent of your money will be deducted as cancellation charge, while after 90 days, full application amount will be deducted as surrender charge.
- You don't need to submit any document while applying for the flat but at the time of allotment you would need to submit self-attested PAN card, an identity proof which may include a passport, election ID, driving license, ration card or Aadhaar card etc. Any residence proof including electricity bill, telephone bill, water bill, house tax proof, bank passbook with name and address etc, can be uploaded. All the documents will have to be self-attested. Those applying under the EWS category will also have to provide the proof of income as issued by the concerned SDM or tehsildar. Those applying under the reserved category will have to provide the proof of the same.
- The allotment will be done on the basis of the computerised draw and will be web-streamed. The results will be displayed on the website as well at the INA office. The successful applicant will also be informed through an email and SMS.
- You will have to make the payment within 90 days from the date of the demand-cum-allotment letter. A further time of 6 months will be given to the allottee to submit the fees upon charging of interest of 10 per cent per annum. In case the payment is not done within stipulated time, application money may be forfeited.
- The payment has to be made online through NEFT/RTGS or net banking from the allottees account or family member's account.
- Letter of possession will be issued to the allottee after he or she has paid all the dues and completed all the formalities. In case the physical possession of the flat is not taken within three months of issue of possession letter, the allottee will have to pay watch and ward charges and if the possession is not taken within one year the allotment will stand cancelled. The amount deposited towards the cost of the flat will be refunded without interest. The conveyance deed or freehold deed will be issued after the possession of the flat is taken by the allottee.
- You may also be able to avail the benefits of the credit linked subsidy scheme under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana under Housing for all.
- There are a number of private and public sector banks which are empanelled with DDA to provide a loan.