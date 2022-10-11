Delhi Metro extends last train timings for India-South Africa 3rd ODI match today; check revised schedule

Delhi Metro has extended its last train timings to facilitate spectators during the One-Day International Cricket match between India and South Africa scheduled for Tuesday at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Ferozshah Kotla Ground, New Delhi, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said on Monday.

Timings have been extended on all lines, except for the Airport Express route. The stadium is adjacent to Delhi Gate and ITO Metro stations on the Violet Line i.e Kashmere Gate to Raja Nahar Singh corridor.

The DMRC said the metro will be performing extra train trips by extending its last train timings by about 30-45 minutes on all lines.

India and South Africa will play their third ODI, which will begin at 1:30 pm and will go on till late night.

On Red Line, the metro will now run its last train from New Bus Adda station at 11:50 pm from the normal time of 11 pm.

The revised timing for Yellow Line (Samaypur Badli-Huda City Centre) is 11:50 pm from Samaypur Badli and 11:20 pm from Huda City Centre.

On Blue Line (Dwarka-Noida-Vaishali), the last train will now run till 11:25 pm (Noida Electronic City), and 11:30 pm (Vaishali).

While Delhi Metro has extended the timings to clear the heavy rush due to the late-night cricket match, the city's traders body wants the DMRC to run the trains 24 hours. Their demand began after Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena allowed restaurants, hotels, drug shops, transport, and logistics services to run 24 hours.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) welcomed the move and said that nightlife has become an integral part of every metropolis and Delhi being the capital of the country was still deprived of this. But with this decision, the union body said, the trade is likely to grow manifold.

CAIT Praveen Khandelwal, Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said that the maximum benefit of this facility will be availed by the people of Delhi and therefore the metro services should also run 24 hours in Delhi. He said that it is a big bonanza of L-G to the people of Delhi at the time of Diwali festival and therefore as a special case people selling Diwali-related items should also be allowed to open their shops 24 hrs till Diwali.

