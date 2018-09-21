Delhi Metro Pink Line extension to cut travel time between East Delhi, South Delhi to 15 minutes

Delhi Metro's Pink Line will soon be extended to Mayur Vihar Pocket-1, which will connect people of East Delhi with South Delhi. A trial run on the Metro extension has been completed and soon it will be possible to travel between East Delhi and South Delhi in less than 15 minutes. Delhi Metro Pink Line's Lajpat Nagar station was connected to Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus section in August.

The entire stretch is a part of the Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar corridor, which so far has six operational stations, including Sir Vishweshariah Moti Bagh, Bhikaji Cama Place, Sarojini Nagar, INA, South Extension and Lajpat Nagar. Both INA and Lajpat Nagar operate as interchange stations for the Yellow Line and the Violet Line, respectively.

This new 9.7 km stretch will also connect Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station, the biggest railway terminus of the capital, and Sarai Kale Khan ISBT with the Metro. The Sarai Kale Khan Metro Station will connect three corridors -- Meerut, Panipat and Alwar-- with the national capital. The new stations that will be connected with the Metro include Vinoba Puri, Ashram, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Mayur Vihar 1, and Mayur Vihar Pocket 1.

Besides, the Noida Metro will also launch a 29.7 km-stretch of Aqua Line next month. As many as 21 stations in Noida will be connected with the Metro after the launch of this new Metro line, while also making Metro travel to the national capital New Delhi easier. The first test run of the Chinese made four-coach train was done on the Aqua line recently.

However, it will take at least a year before the Aqua line will be directly connected with the Delhi Metro. The Aqua Line and the Blue Line will meet at Sector 70, Noida, through a skywalk. The Blue Line extension from Noida City Centre to Electronic City, Sector 62, will, however, be completed by September 2018.

(Edited by Manoj Sharma)