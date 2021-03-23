Delhi Police uses hilarious 'pawri' meme to urge people to wear masks

Even though coronavirus vaccines are here, cases in India are on a steep rise. As such, the go-to way to keep safe is to wear masks. The Delhi Police took to social media to spread awareness about the risk of not wearing a mask. And what better way to do it than jump on the 'pawri' bandwagon?

Delhi Police tweeted a handmade image with the caption, "Wear mask to protect yourself and stop the spread of COVID-19".

The handmade image begins with a cartoon COVID-19 virus saying, "Yeh hum hain (This is us)". Moving on, it shows three types of coronavirus that say, "Yeh humaare mutations hain (these are our mutations) aur yeh hamari pawri ho rahi hai (we are having a party)."

The tweet by DCP, Central Delhi has garnered over 2,600 likes and 576 retweets so far.

The national capital has reported over 6.48 lakh coronavirus cases. Out of these, over 6.33 lakh people have recovered whereas 10,963 have succumbed to the contagion. The national capital has 3,934 active cases so far.

