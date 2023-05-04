DRDO scientist arrested in Pune for 'providing information' to Pakistani agents 

A senior scientist of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has been arrested by the Mumbai Police's Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on the charges of espionage, news agency ANI reported on Thursday. He was working in one of the facilities of DRDO in Pune. The ATS said the scientist was found to have had contact with the operatives of Pakistan's intelligence agency through social media via WhatsApp messages, voice calls, and video.



The ATS said that despite holding a responsible position, the scientist allegedly misused his post thereby compromising sensitive government secrets, which could pose a threat to India's security if it falls into the hands of the enemy nation. A case has been filed against the scientist under Section 1923 of the Official Secrets Act 1923 and other relevant sections.

The official has worked on several strategically significant projects of the DRDO including several missiles, according to The Indian Express. An official told the news agency that it was a case of a honeytrap. Further probe is underway.

In November last year, Delhi Police's crime branch arrested a driver employed at the Ministry of External Affairs. He was arrested from Jawahar Lal Nehru Bhawan in New Delhi on espionage charges. The driver was allegedly transferring information and documents in exchange for money to a Pakistani person under the fake name of Poonam Sharma/Pooja. The police officials reportedly said that the driver was honey-trapped.

In September 2022, an army Jawan from Uttarakhand's Haridwar was allegedly honey-trapped by the Pakistani intelligence ISI agent under the fake name of Riya Sharma. He was arrested by the Rajasthan Police. The jawan was a gunner in the Jodhpur-based army's secret missile regiment unit.

In the same month, a person was arrested in West Bengal for allegedly sharing secret information of the Indian Army's movements with Pakistan's ISI. Pir Mohammed alias Samir Da was arrested by a Special Task Force (STF) team of West Bengal Police. He was believed to have shared significant information for money with Pakistan's ISI, sources told India Today. Pir Mohammed used to share all the details regarding the army movement at Kalimpong and the North Bengal area of West Bengal.