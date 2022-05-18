DRDO successfully test-fires naval anti-ship missile

Indian Navy has today successfully test-fired its first homemade air-launched anti-ship missile made by the Defence Research and Development Organisation, or DRDO. The flight was tested from ITR, Chandipur.

In a short video released by the Indian Navy, a Seaking 42B helicopter loaded with the missile is seen flying over the sea test range in Balasore, off the Odisha coast, while another helicopter observed the launch.

"This is the first indigenous air launched Anti-Ship Missile system for Indian Navy," DRDO stated.

According to the defence ministry, all the sub-systems performed satisfactorily and the sensors deployed across the test range and near impact point tracked the missile trajectory and captured all the events. The missile employed many new technologies, including an indigenously developed launcher for the helicopter. The missile guidance system included a state-of-the-art navigation system and integrated avionics.

.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO, Indian Navy and associated teams for the maiden developmental flight test. He said, India attained a high level of capability in the indigenous design and development of Missile systems.

Rajnath Singh yesterday also had launched two frontline warships of the Indian Navy. Both the ships INS Surat and INS Udaygiri were launched at the Mazagon Docks Limited (MDL) in Mumbai.

Last month, India had successfully flight-tested rounds of Medium Range Surface to Air Missiles off the Odisha coast, proving the nation’s capability. The Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missiles (MRSAMs) during the flight tests, scored direct hits against high-speed aerial targets at Integrated Test Range in Chandipur.

Also Read: CXOs & top exec salaries to grow by 5-year-high of 8.9% in 2022: Aon study

Also Read: US-based PE firm USEReady gets growth capital to expand India operations