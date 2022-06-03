E-Sanjeevani successfully integrated with Ayushman Bharat; what you should know

The National Health Association (NHA) on Friday announced the integration of telemedicine platform E-Sanjeevani with Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission. This integration will permit the pre-existing users of E-Sanjeevani to create their Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) with absolute ease, while using it to link and manage their health records, and lab reports, prescriptions etc all in one place, digitally, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in a statement.

This is an attempt to make the entire process paperless.

The E-Sanjeevani variant has been made available in two formats, one is eSanjeevani Ayushman Bharat-Health and Wellness Centre, which is a doctor-to-doctor telemedicine service, wherein if a beneficiary visits an HWC, they would be enabled to virtually connect to doctors, physicians etc, while they are located at a tertiary centre such as a medical college or a hospital etc.

The second variant, e-Sanjeevani OPD is serving patients across the country, connecting them directly to doctors from the comforts of their homes. Both versions – eSanjeevani AB-HWC and eSanjeevani OPD have been integrated with ABDM platform.

The E-Sanjeevani platform believes in connecting people all over the country with the healthcare they require while sitting in the comfort of their homes. eSanjeevani AB-HWC and eSanjeevani OPD have been integrated with the ABDM platform, the ministry added.

The telemedicine platform has now joined the 40 other digital health companies that have now finished their ABDM health integration. These healthcare services together wish to build a tough and powerful, catch-all digital ecological community for the country.



