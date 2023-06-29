Eid Al-Adha: Man refuses Rs 1 crore offer for lamb in Rajasthan's Churu

A shepherd in Rajasthan's Churu district rejected a whopping Rs 1 crore offer to sell his lamb ahead of Eid Al-Adha. The shepherd, Raju Singh, was offered such a huge sum because his lamb has the numeral '786', which is considered lucky by Muslims. Singh said he did not know what the numerals on the lamb's body meant. However, when he consulted some members of the Muslim community, he found out that '786' was written on the animal's body.

The number '786' is considered 'holy or lucky' by Muslims, especially those in the Indian subcontinent, who use it instead of the phrase 'Bismillah ir-Rahman ir-Rahim'. The shepherd said although it means a lot to Muslims, he couldn't sell it as the animal was very "dear" to him.

"The male lamb was born last year, and today, people are bidding for it," the shepherd said. "People are even offering Rs 70 lakh and beyond for the lamb, but I am not ready to sell it."

Ever since the massive bid, the lamb has been getting special care ever since the massive bid. It is fed pomegranates, papaya, bindola, millets, and green vegetables. The shepherd said he had now started keeping the lamb inside his house due to security reasons.

The high bids for sacrificial animals ahead of Eid are becoming common now. In 2022, a 'special' goat was priced at Rs 70 lakh in Chhattisgarh's Raipur. The reason behind the massive price was words like 'Allah' and 'Mohammed' which the owner claimed were inscribed on the goat's body. The owner, Wahid, claimed that he got an offer of Rs 22 lakh from Nagpur.

In 2019, a male goat was up for sale for Rs 8 lakh in Gorakhpur. Here too, the owner claimed that the word 'Allah' was written on the body naturally. "This goat weighs over 90 kgs, we have named it Salman. The goat has 'Allah' and 'Mohammad' written on it naturally. It costs Rs 8 lakh," Mohammad Nizamuddin, the owner of the goat, told the news agency ANI.

