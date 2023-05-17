Elon Musk's Tesla engages with Indian govt officials ahead of PM Modi’s US visit

Officials from the Elon Musk-led EV company Tesla have held talks with Indian government officials earlier today as the world’s leading electric vehicle maker considers investing in a manufacturing operation in the country.

Confirming this, government sources told Business Today TV that while Tesla can continue to sell cars in India, the government is not in favour of reducing the import duty. Currently, Tesla cars priced above $40,000 attract 100 per cent import duty, while the models priced below that threshold attract 40 per cent import duty in India.

Tesla’s renewed engagement with the Indian government comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to the United States in June.

Tesla has been engaging with relevant stakeholders in India for over two weeks.

The company is also looking at sourcing local components in India for its electric vehicles, as it seeks to diversify beyond China.

