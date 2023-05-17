scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
Elon Musk's Tesla engages with Indian govt officials ahead of PM Modi’s US visit

Feedback

Elon Musk's Tesla engages with Indian govt officials ahead of PM Modi’s US visit

Tesla has been engaging with relevant stakeholders in India for over two weeks.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Tesla has been engaging with relevant stakeholders in India for over two weeks Tesla has been engaging with relevant stakeholders in India for over two weeks

Officials from the Elon Musk-led EV company Tesla have held talks with Indian government officials earlier today as the world’s leading electric vehicle maker considers investing in a manufacturing operation in the country.

Confirming this, government sources told Business Today TV that while Tesla can continue to sell cars in India, the government is not in favour of reducing the import duty. Currently, Tesla cars priced above $40,000 attract 100 per cent import duty, while the models priced below that threshold attract 40 per cent import duty in India. 

Tesla’s renewed engagement with the Indian government comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to the United States in June.

Tesla has been engaging with relevant stakeholders in India for over two weeks.

The company is also looking at sourcing local components in India for its electric vehicles, as it seeks to diversify beyond China.

Watch: Billionaire Gautam Adani, Chaiperson of Adani Group helps airlift injured mountaineer from Kathmandu to AIIMS Delhi

Published on: May 17, 2023, 5:05 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement