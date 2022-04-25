EXCLUSIVE: After Gadkari warning, EV makers rush to meet ministry officials

As incidents of electric two-wheelers catching fire in various parts of the country has triggered concern, electric vehicle manufacturers are meeting senior government officials. Ather Energy CEO Tarun Mehra trooped in today to meet top officials of the Road Transport Ministry headed by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Sources say that last week GR Arun Kumar, group CFO, Ola had also met ministry officials.

These meetings come after Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari warned EV makers after a spate of deadly electric two-wheeler fires.

In a set of tweets, Gadkari had said, “Several mishaps involving electric two wheelers have come to light in last two months. It is most unfortunate that some people have lost their lives and several have been injured in these incidents, We have constituted an expert committee to enquire into these incidents and make recommendations on remedial steps.”

The minister had also said the government would issue quality-centric guidelines for electric vehicles. “If any company is found negligent in their processes, a heavy penalty will be imposed and a recall of all defective vehicles will also be ordered”, he had said, also advising companies to “take advance action to recall all defective batches of vehicles immediately”.

So far, Ola Electric has recalled over 1,400 electric scooters, Pure EV has recalled 2,000 units of its ETrance+ and EPluto 7G scooters, while Okinawa Autotech has recalled 3,215 scooters.

