Flipkart's Big Billion Days vs Amazon's Great Indian Festival: What are the best smartphone deals?

Amazon's Great Indian Festival and Flipkart's The Big Billion Days are just around the corner. Both sales will start on 29 September and run till 4 October. They will offer heavy discounts on mobile phones, smart TVs, consumer appliances, electronics, clothing, beauty items and home products.

Customers can also avail of additional benefits and payment facilities such as No Cost EMI and Pay Later option. Additionally, Amazon Prime members and Flipkart Plus members will be eligible for early access to the sale. Amazon Prime members can start early shopping from 12 noon on 28 September, while the Flipkart Plus members will get access from 28 September, at 8:00 pm.

Both Flipkart and Amazon have also partnered with several banks to offer an additional 10 per cent discount on all purchases at the payment gateway.

Offers and discounts on Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2019 sale:

Amazon will provide discounts and offers on Samsung, Xiaomi, OnePlus, and Vivo smartphones in this year's Great Indian Festival sale. Amazon is promising 'lowest' prices, exchange offers, no-cost EMI, Amazon Pay cashback, and free screen replacement for a limited period on select smartphones.

OnePlus7T will have a 10 per cent instant discount, additional bonus offers for SBI debit, credit card users.

OnePlus 7 Pro will have a discount of Rs 5,000. The 6GB RAM, 128GB storage variant of the smartphone will be available for Rs 44,999 instead of Rs 49,999.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 (8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) will have a discount of Rs 5,001. The 6GB RAM, 128GB storage variant of the smartphone will be available for Rs 69,999 instead of Rs 75,000.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 (6GB RAM, 128GB storage) will have a discount of Rs 30,601 and will be available for Rs 42,999 instead of Rs 73,600.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro (6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) will receive a discount of Rs 30,000 and will be available for Rs 49,990.

Samsung Galaxy M30, which sports a triple rear camera and a 16MP front camera, will be sold for Rs 9,999 instead of Rs 16,490.

Redmi 7 (2GB RAM, 32GB Storage) will have a discount of Rs 4,000 and will be available for Rs 5,999 instead of Rs 9,999.

Offers and discounts on Flipkart's Big Billion Days 2019:

Flipkart is also promising the 'lowest' prices on select smartphones during the Big Billion Days 2019 sale, similar to Amazon. The Walmart-owned company's sale will kick off in phases -- the first-day sale will unlock offers on TVs, home appliances, smart wearables and more, while mobile phones, tablets, laptops, and other electronics will receive discounts from 30 September.

Apart from the discounts and offers, Flipkart is also offering Super Coins, which can be used to book Ola cabs, OYO rooms, Zoomcar, Urban Clap services and more.

Google Pixel 3a (64 GB storage) will have a discount of Rs 15,001 and will be available for Rs 29,999 instead of Rs 45,000.

Google Pixel 3 (64GB storage) will have a discount of Rs 28,001 and will be available for Rs 42,999 instead of Rs 71,000.

Samsung Galaxy S9 (64GB storage) will have a discount of Rs 35,501 and will be available for Rs 29,999 instead of Rs 62,500.

Samsung Galaxy A50 (64GB storage), which has a 25MP triple rear and 25MP front camera, will have a discount of Rs 4,001. This smartphone will be available for Rs 16,999 instead of Rs 21,000.

Xiaomi's POCO F1 (64GB storage), which has a dual rear camera with AI, will have a discount of Rs 7,000 and will be sold for Rs 14,999 instead of Rs 21,999.

Nokia 8 Sirocco (128GB storage) will have a discount of Rs 32,000 and will be sold for Rs 22,999 instead of Rs 54,999.

(Edited by Vivek Dubey)

Also Read: Samsung India to offer loan options to customers buying smartphones

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Honda, Tata Motors: Big festive discounts on offer as carmakers hope to revive sales

Also Watch: Heavy discounts on Maruti, Hyundai cars, ahead of festive season