Four hundred Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 8 lakh found in donation box of Himachal temple

Four hundred Rs 2,000 denomination currency notes worth Rs 8 lakhs were found in a donation box installed on the premises of the Maa Jwala Devi temple in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district.

This came just days after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) made an announcement to withdraw Rs 2,000 notes from circulation. The exchange and deposition of Rs 2,000 notes following the RBI’s decision to withdraw them from circulation started today, May 23.

These Rs 2,000 notes, found in the temple’s donation box, were given as an offering to the temple.

Suresh Kumar, the temple's junior engineer, said several devotees visit the temple and often make such offerings. The total amount of money in the donation box will be spent on improving the facilities for the devotees at the temple.

Deputy Commissioner of Kangra Nipun Jindal said he had not received any information about the matter when asked about it.

On the evening of May 19, the RBI announced the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 currency notes from circulation and gave people time till September 30 to either deposit such notes in accounts or exchange them at any bank.

Starting today, citizens can exchange or deposit Rs 2,000 notes to the nearest bank, according to the RBI’s notification.

There is no reason for people to rush to banks, said Governor Shaktikanta Das.

The central bank has issued a separate circular to all banks across the country to carry out the exchange and deposit process seamlessly without causing inconvenience to the public.

Department of Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth said there will be no impact of withdrawing Rs 2,000 banknotes from circulation on cash supply or financial transactions. He also said there is no objective beyond the RBI’s plan to make clean notes available to the public.

Speaking on the ways to return or deposit Rs 2,000 banknotes in the banks, the DEA Secretary told Business Today TV that a person can exchange or deposit several times in a day.

Watch: Motorola Edge 40 5G launch update: Price, features, specifications of ‘slimmest’ 5G smartphone