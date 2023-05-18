From Uddhav to Mamata: Full list of invitees for Karnataka CM's swearing-in ceremony on May 20

Hours after declaring Siddaramaiah as the new Karnataka chief minister, the Congress on Thursday sent invitations to several opposition leaders for the CM's swearing-in ceremony to be held on Saturday (May 20). Besides sitting Congress chief ministers, the party has invited Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, and former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray.

Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah, and Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik have also been invited. From Congress, the party has invited Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, and Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. The Karnataka Congress has invited former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

After days of hectic parleys, the Congress on Thursday announced Siddaramaiah as the next chief minister of Karnataka and DK Shivakumar as his deputy. Shivakumar will also be Karnataka Congress chief till the next general election.

Just a day after Congress secured a historic mandate in the southern state, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee said she was ready to extend support to the grand old party in the next general election but the latter will also have to reciprocate. She said Congress should be supported by all parties where it is strong but it should also back regional parties in their respective states like Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh, RJD-JDU in Bihar, and TMC in West Bengal.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has been on a mission to stitch an alliance of the key opposition leaders ahead of the next Lok Sabha election in 2024 to take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP. Recently, he met Naveen Patnaik in Bhubaneshwar and then travelled to Mumbai where he met Uddhav Thackeray and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar.