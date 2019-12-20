Google to hire 3,800 'in-house' employees in 2020

Technology giant Google has announced it will hire around 3,800 "in-house" employees in 2020 from various countries, including India, to provide customer support.

Google's announcement came after the company started facing criticism that it relies heavily on low-cost temporary workers.

Currently, third-party companies are providing customer support services -- product troubleshooting, answering calls, and campaign set up -- on behalf of Google.

Troy Dickerson, Vice President, Google Operations Centre, said, "In 2020 we'll be expanding our footprint by opening a Google Operations Centre in Mississippi, to join new and expanding sites in India and the Philippines."

Google piloted a programme in 2018 to enhance user support and add some of these jobs in its "in-house" portfolio.

"Based on the great feedback we've received, we're expanding by the end of 2020, we will have created more than 4,800 Google customer support jobs, including the 1,000 Google customer support agents already working in our Google Operations Centers," said Dickerson.

Google's Operations Centre provides user support to its customers around the globe. Google's operations centre employees would receive industry-leading wages and benefits.

The tech company would also include comprehensive health care coverage, three weeks of paid vacation, up to 22 weeks of paid parental leave.

Google said, "Agents can also participate in local culture clubs and have access to free meals while at work."

The statement added, "Mississippi will be the first US-based Google Operations Centre and is set to open in late 2020, to join new and expanding sites in India and the Philippines."

