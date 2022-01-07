Hiring in hospitality, retail and education show revival in Dec 2021: Naukri JobSpeak Index

The monthly counting index for hiring activity, Naukri JobSpeak Index suggests that the hiring activity during the last month of 2021, December showed signs of revival. Sectors like Travel and Hospitality (+22 per cent ), Retail (+20 per cent ) and Education (+12 per cent ), have been showing good growth owing to the festive quarter and a rebound, the index reported.



Pawan Goyal, Chief Business Officer, Naukri.com said, “While IT has continued to drive growth in hiring, it is heartening to see a comeback from sectors of Hospitality & Travel, Retail, and Real Estate. As companies continue to press the pedal on their digital transformation journeys, the demand for certain functional areas and sectors will keep growing.”

Among the metro cities Hyderabad emerged as the leading city with +12 per cent year-on-year growth followed by Bangalore (+11 per cent ), Mumbai (+8 per cent ), Pune (+4 per cent), and Chennai (+6 per cent). Delhi was flat and Kolkata de-grew by 3 per cent.



Among the emerging cities, Ahmedabad (+21 per cent) recorded the highest growth powered by the sectors of IT, Pharma, and Banking. Other Tier-2 cities such as Kochi (-29 per cent), Coimbatore (-17 per cent), Jaipur (-12 per cent), and Chandigarh (-12 per cent) showed a dip in hiring activity in December 2021 vs December 2020.



Sectors like Insurance (-19 per cent), Business Process Outsourcing (-14 per cent), and Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (-12 per cent) saw a decline in hiring activity in December this year over the same period last year, the report added.

