'Hurts to see this': Akshay Kumar on Richa Chadha's 'Galwan says hi' tweet

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on Thursday expressed his disappointment after actor Richa Chadha mocked the Indian Army by referring to Galwan where 20 soldiers were killed in a violent clash during a border stand-off with the Chinese PLA in 2020.

Chadha's controversial tweet came after a Twitter user shared a quote from a top army general who said the Indian Army was fully prepared to take back PoK (Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir).

Reacting to this, Richa Chadha in a tweet said: "Galwan says hi." Her statement did not go down well with many celebrities who made their disappointment known.

Akshay Kumar said that he was hurt to see the tweet and that nothing ever should make the people ungrateful towards the country's armed forces.

"Hurts to see this. Nothing ever should make us ungrateful towards our armed forces. Woh hain toh aaj hum hain," he said.

"Hurts to see this. Nothing ever should make us ungrateful towards our armed forces. Woh hain toh aaj hum hain."

Well-known lyricist, poet, and screenwriter Manoj Muntashir also slammed the actor for her comment and said he was ashamed to be part of the industry where 'such abominable thinking takes shelter.

"Once used to proudly say that I work in the Hindi film industry, today I feel ashamed that I am a part of that industry where such abominable thinking takes shelter. Dear Bollywood, if you can't boycott such traitors, then don't complain again about your being boycotted," he said.

कभी गर्व से कहता था कि मैं हिंदी फ़िल्म उद्योग में काम करता हूँ, आज शर्मिंदगी होती है कि मैं उस उद्योग का हिस्सा हूँ जहाँ ऐसी घिनौनी सोच पनाह लेती है.

कभी गर्व से कहता था कि मैं हिंदी फ़िल्म उद्योग में काम करता हूँ, आज शर्मिंदगी होती है कि मैं उस उद्योग का हिस्सा हूँ जहाँ ऐसी घिनौनी सोच पनाह लेती है.

प्रिय #बॉलीवुड, अगर आप ऐसे देशद्रोहियों का बॉयकॉट नहीं कर सकते, तो अपने बॉयकॉट होने की शिकायत दोबारा मत करना.

After facing backlash, Chadha apologised and said that it would sadden her if even unintentionally her "words have triggered this feeling (hurt) in my brothers in the Fauj".

On Tuesday, Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi while responding to a question said: "As far as the Indian Army is concerned, it'll carry out any order given by the Government of India. Whenever such orders are given, we will always be ready for it."