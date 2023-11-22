'If I give a signal...': Akbaruddin Owaisi threatens cop during Hyderabad rally; WATCH

AIMIM's Akbaruddin Owaisi threatened a police official on stage when he was asked to complete his election speech within time on Tuesday. Owaisi was addressing a rally in Hyderabad's Chandrayangutta when he was stopped by a cop due to time restrictions. However, he gestured for the cop to move out: "Inspector saab, I have a watch. Please go from here."

"Do you think I became weak if I faced knives and bullets? There is a lot of courage in me. Five minutes are remaining and I will say for five minutes. No one can stop me. If I give a signal that you need to run away, shall we do so? Such people come and weaken us. Koi mai ka laal paida nahi hua mujhe rokne ke liye," Owaisi said to a thunderous applause from his audience.

A man who can stop me is yet to be born. If I give this crowd a signal you will have to run. - Akbaruddin Owaisi to a police officer. Owaisi had earlier claimed Muslims will show a billion Hindus their place if the police was removed for 15 minutes.



Akbaruddin Owaisi, who is known for making provocative statements, has been the sitting MLA from the Chandrayangutta assembly seat since 1999. Chandrayangutta falls under the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency, which is being held by Asaduddin Owaisi - the elder brother of Akbaruddin Owaisi.

A video of Akbaruddin Owaisi's threat to the cop has gone viral on social media, with many asking for action against the politician. "I hope the election commission takes the right action against this extremist. It's not the first time he's doing such an act. He's known for his hatred for us," said Jatin Gupta, a banker and trader.

Arun Bhishokarma, another social media user, suggested that such remarks from Akbaruddin were a recurring issue. "Now he faces four FIRs across different police stations, a recurring issue. In 2012, he made a derogatory speech against Hindus. Despite accusing others of corruption, he stands as the wealthiest in his party—owning properties worth 4.50 crore, with his spouse's assets at 4.95."

Another person demanded police action against the politician. "All are seeing. Where is Telangana govt @TelanganaCMO? Will there be any action against this man Akbaruddin Owaisi, who is openly threatening Police man."

India Today reported that a case has been registered against Owaisi under sections 506 IPC, 153 IPC, 505(2), and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 125 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

Asaduddin Owaisi, however, demanded the Election Commission to initiate an inquiry as to why his brother was asked to stop speaking at the rally. He said permission was granted till 10 pm. "But five minutes before the permitted time, you (police) climbed on the stage and asked to stop the meeting. We demand the EC to enquire into the incident as to why he (Akbaruddin Owaisi) was asked to stop his rally," the AIMIM chief said.