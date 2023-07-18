IMD predicts very heavy rainfall in THESE states till July 22, issues alerts for Uttarakhand, Himachal

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted an increase in rainfall along the west coast with heavy to very heavy rainfall spell over Konkan, Goa, and central Maharashtra during the next five days. The central weather forecasting agency also forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall over Uttarakhand, Himachal, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Odisha. Subdued rainfall activity is likely over the northeast and adjoining east India and over plains of northwest India (except East Rajasthan) during the next 4-5 days, the IMD said in its latest bulletin released this afternoon.

In the northwest region, isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and East Rajasthan till July 22. For Uttarakhand, the weather office has issued a 'yellow' alert for July 19, 20, and 22, and 'an orange' alert for the entire state for July 21. In Himachal, some districts are expected to receive heavy rainfall as a 'yellow' alert has been issued till July 22.

For central India, the IMD has issued heavy rain alerts for Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh till July 22. "Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Madhya Pradesh on 18th & 22nd, Vidarbha during 18th-20th and over Chhattisgarh during 18th-22nd July," the Met office said while issuing 'yellow' and 'orange' alerts.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also expected over Maharashtra during the next 5 days and over Gujarat during the next 3 days. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to continue over Mumbai during the next three days. "isolated extremely heavy rainfall likely over Konkan & Goa, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra on 18th & 19th and over Gujarat state on 19th July," the IMD said.

For Maharashtra, the weather office has issued a very heavy rain alert for Pune, Chandrapur, and Gadchiroli on July 18; Pune, Palghar, Yavatmal, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli on July 19; Palghar, Thane, Pune, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Chandrapur, Bhandara, and Gondia on July 20. The IMD has issued an 'orange' alert for Punewith heavy rainfall in the district, especially on July 19 night, said Ayush Prasad, Zilla Parishad CEO, Pune District.

As per the Pune District Disaster Mitigation Plan, local authorities have been instructed to assess the prevalent risks and take necessary precautions. Prasad said that all Hospitals have been adequately staffed and stocked with necessary medicines. "Ambulances are functional. Officials have been asked to stay on alert. Taluka Officials would be inspecting readiness," he said.

In the southern region, Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh are likely to get heavy showers till July 22. The weather office has issued a yellow alert for some districts of Kerala, and orange and yellow alerts for Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. Also, the IMD issued a 'red' alert for five districts - Jangaon, Hanamkonda, Warangal, Mahabubabad, and Khammam - for Telangana on Tuesday.

In East India, isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely over Odisha and heavy rainfall over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during the next five days. "Isolated extremely heavy rainfall also likely over south Odisha on 18th July," the IMD said. Also, isolated heavy rainfall is expected over South Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and till July 22.