India clears deal to buy armed Predator drones from US, announcement likely during PM Modi's visit

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh-led Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) has approved the deal for acquiring Predator drones from the United States, India Today reported on Thursday. The acquisition proposal will now have to be cleared by the Cabinet Committee on Security, sources told India Today. The deal is likely to be announced during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's US visit from June 21 to 24. India and the US are likely to announce the $1.8 billion deal for 18 Predator-B armed drones.

Made by General Atomics, Predator drones have been one of the most successful weapon systems for taking on terrorist groups such as the Taliban and ISIS.

Predator is a high-altitude long-endurance drone that comes with strike missiles that can take out enemy targets with pinpoint accuracy. The drones will also be used for long-range surveillance along the borders and maritime areas of the country. The armed predator is equipped with air-to-ground missiles and smart bombs for long-range precision strikes.

The Indian Navy is the lead agency for the deal in which 15 drones will be going to the maritime force for surveillance operations in its area of responsibility, according to the news agency ANI. The deal is for 18 drones, 6 each for the Indian Army, IAF, and Navy.

This comes a day after Reuters reported that the Biden administration was pushing the Indian government to give a nod to the deal ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit. The US State Department, Pentagon, and White House have asked India to be able to "show" progress on the deal for as many as 30 armable MQ-9B SeaGuardian drones made by General Atomics, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

The deal will reportedly cost India over USD 3 billion and will enable it to strengthen its overall surveillance apparatus along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and the Indian Ocean, the report said.

The MQ-9B SeaGuardian is a maritime-focused drone that can fly over the horizon via satellite for over 30 hours in all weather. According to the General Atomics website, the drone can "safely integrate into civil airspace, enabling joint forces and civil authorities to deliver real-time situational awareness anywhere in the maritime domain -- day or night".